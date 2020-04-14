Carlisle chamber to host virtual town hall on CARES Act loans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual town hall Wednesday to answer questions about the Small Business Association Emergency Disaster and CARES Act loans.

The virtual town hall will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Those interested in participating should register on the chamber website at www.carlislechamber.org. The town hall is free to chamber members, and participants should register before noon on Wednesday.

Questions can also be submitted to chamber president Michelle Crowley at mcrowley@carlislechamber.org. If time allows, those attending the virtual town hall will also be able to ask questions.

The town hall will include a panel of guests, including Crowley, Downtown Carlisle Association Executive Director Glenn White, Shippensburg SMall Business Development Center Director Robin Burtner and state Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle.