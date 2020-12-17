Carlisle chamber seeks funding for small biz relief as pandemic impact continues

With signs of the economic recovery faltering, and further aid still held up in Washington, D.C., the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for a local small business relief program.

The Carlisle chamber’s website is now set up to receive donations for a local version of the PA 30 Day Fund, a program set up and administered by business groups in the state as a mutual aid effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An initial round of local funding using the PA 30 Day Fund system was paid out earlier this month, with 10 awards of $3,000 each to Carlisle-area businesses, according to the chamber. But more rounds of funding are needed.

“Our local small businesses need help, now more than ever,” said Michelle Crowley, CEO of the Carlisle Chamber. Any amount contributed will be used “so we may assist more small business owners through the 1st quarter of 2021, which we all believe will be very difficult.”

The PA 30 Day Fund system is structured as forgivable loans, effectively grants, that are to be used for costs such as payroll and health coverage, with the intent of allowing businesses to retain their employees even if work is slow due to the pandemic. Businesses must be based in Pennsylvania and owned and operated by a Pennsylvania resident, according to the program’s website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}