Carlisle cancels Halloween parade due to COVID-19

“Carlisle Parks and Recreation is planning Halloween themed programs such as Jack-O-Lantern carving and scarecrow decorating contests. In addition, a Halloween costume contest will be held on October 31,” borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said in Thursday’s announcement. “Please follow Carlisle Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for information on these events as they develop.”

Carlisle’s trick-or-treat night is still scheduled for Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., “but is subject to change pending any future COVID-19 directives or if deemed in the best interest of the health of the community,” the borough wrote Thursday.

The COVID-19 situation in Cumberland County is still in a state of flux; new cases announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the county spiked in late July and earlier this month, but have since tapered off. The running average of new known infections is still higher than it was in June and early July, according to The Sentinel’s data analysis.

The decision by local authorities to go ahead and drop fall events comes as schools across the region and state continue to grapple with how to best operate for the coming semester