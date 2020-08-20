Carlisle cancels Halloween parade due to COVID-19

Carlisle Borough announced Thursday that the 2020 Halloween parade has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19, the latest of the area’s landmark fall events to be axed due to the pandemic.
In an announcement on the borough’s website, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said that the borough “has continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. Without knowing exactly what restrictions will be in place by October, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event based on the current CV-19 social distancing and crowd limitation measures.”
“Not being able to ensure measures like social distancing by parade participants and spectators was key to our decision,” Armstrong continued.
Carlisle is not the first— and likely not the last — municipality to cancel publicly-run fall events over fears that it won’t be able to enforce distancing by participants in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Newville officials announced the cancellation of the borough’s Halloween parade and the Newville Fountain Festival, which had already been postponed from an earlier date.
Although the parade, which brings throngs of spectators to Carlisle’s sidewalks, won’t happen this year, the borough will still run some more limited events.
“Carlisle Parks and Recreation is planning Halloween themed programs such as Jack-O-Lantern carving and scarecrow decorating contests. In addition, a Halloween costume contest will be held on October 31,” borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said in Thursday’s announcement. “Please follow Carlisle Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for information on these events as they develop.”
Carlisle’s trick-or-treat night is still scheduled for Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., “but is subject to change pending any future COVID-19 directives or if deemed in the best interest of the health of the community,” the borough wrote Thursday.
The COVID-19 situation in Cumberland County is still in a state of flux; new cases announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the county spiked in late July and earlier this month, but have since tapered off. The running average of new known infections is still higher than it was in June and early July, according to The Sentinel’s data analysis.
The decision by local authorities to go ahead and drop fall events comes as schools across the region and state continue to grapple with how to best operate for the coming semester
Most schools across the Midstate region have announced plans to split instruction between in-classroom and online lessons, in order to cut the density of their school populations and limit any disease spread.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) also continues to debate the resumption of school sports, after Gov. Tom Wolf made a recommendation that they not be resumed for the fall.
