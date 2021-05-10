Carlisle Brass Band to perform Wednesday at AHEC

The Carlisle Brass Band is scheduled to perform live this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the outdoor events pavilion of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Middlesex Township.

Directed by Bernie Pitkin, the band’s repertoire features both classic and contemporary brass band music, including Broadway and movie show tunes. The performance will last until about 7:30 p.m.

The band, which is more than 175 years old, draws its members from Carlisle and the surrounding area.

USAHEC indoor exhibits and the Army Heritage Center Foundation store will be open until 6:30 p.m. Spoons Café in the USAHEC building will be open until 7:30 p.m. offering a full menu including snacks and ice cream.

For updates and any last-minute changes, check www.USAHEC.org or call the information desk at 717-245-3972.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

