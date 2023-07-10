Carlisle Borough announced Friday that it has tentatively scheduled milling and repaving work to begin July 17.

As part of the 2022-23 Water Main Replacement Project, the borough will mill and repave roads, starting with East Louther Street from the bridge over LeTort Spring Run to North Spring Garden Street.

Other roads are Porter Avenue from East North Street to East Louther Street, East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to the dead-end, West Pomfret Street from North Orange Street to Cedar Street, Cherry Street from West Louther Street to West North Street, West Louther Street from North College Street to North West Street, Lincoln Street from Wetzel Avenue to Franklin Street and from North College Street to Factory Street, and North West Street from Lincoln Street to B Street.

The borough said the contractor will place "no parking" signs on the streets a few days before work begins.