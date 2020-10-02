Carlisle Borough officials want out of the trick-or-treat business

Carlisle Borough wants to get out of the trick-or-treat business, at least in part.

Since the 1950s, municipalities in Cumberland County have set official trick-or-treat nights. Carlisle first set trick or treat night in 1959, selecting Oct. 29 as the official night that year “so that residents would not be bothered all that week by youngsters seeking handouts,” according to the Oct. 9, 1959, edition of The Evening Sentinel.

Last year’s weather-related cancellations and this year’s COVID-19 fears prompted Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott to propose that the borough divest itself of setting an official trick or treat date aside from giving the general go-ahead for neighborhoods to plan their own events on Halloween.

“I recommend the Office of the Mayor and the Borough of Carlisle take ourselves out of the Halloween business and simply make it a decision for parents and neighbors whether to go have Trick-Or-Treat night on October 31st,” he said in a statement. “The borough can offer some recommendations as to safety and proper social distancing. But, parents need to decide if it’s safe enough for their children to go door to door and collect candy. Likewise, neighbors need to make the same assessment.”