Carlisle Borough Council approves zoning change for Grace United Methodist redevelopment

Tuckey wants to preserve the church’s historic sanctuary, although this drives the zoning concern; years ago, CAEDC’s then-CEO, Jonathan Bowser, had suggested that the most viable use for the sanctuary would be a unique setting for a restaurant or brewery, although Tuckey has not said that he would adopt this plan.

Such a proposal would not be possible under the existing R-4 zoning, which is a “town center residential district” that allows only lower-density housing. The new zoning, C-1 or “central business district” would generally allow any land use of the type currently seen in downtown Carlisle.

“We need this change if we’re going to do anything meaningful with the sanctuary,” Gilroy said.

The C-1 zoning will also allow denser residential use, and will come with less stringent parking requirements. Although many residents saw this as a negative, Councilman Joel Hicks said the change was consistent with the borough’s interest in being a walkable community where residents and business patrons are not tied to cars.

“A zoning change to reduce parking requirements…is actually much more consistent with the way we’re headed,” Hicks said.

