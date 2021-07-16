Carlisle Borough Council approves open container amendment for downtown

Sidewalk cafes and open containers will continue to be part of downtown life in Carlisle.
The borough council Thursday approved an ordinance amendment that allows sidewalk cafes downtown to extend beyond the footprint of the restaurant, brewery or distillery provided they have the permission of adjoining businesses. The measure also allows open containers of alcohol on public sidewalks in the downtown district.
Councilman Jeff Stuby suggested the borough take another look at the ordinance next summer with an eye to extend the open container provisions throughout the borough, saying that existing state law deals with the primary issues the ordinance looks to prevent.
“State law already provides penalties for the offense of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct which, to me, are the biggest concerns with allowing public consumption of alcohol,” he said.
Policies allowing the extended cafes and the open containers were instituted in June 2020 to help businesses negotiate reopening during the pandemic.
Enacting such policies is an example of how the borough listened to business owners' ideas and acted on them, said Ashleigh Corby, owner of Market Cross Pub & Brewery.
"One of the best changes for restaurants and bars was the ability for patrons to walk around with alcoholic drinks. This allowed business to continue and encouraged guests to visit multiple businesses. And it worked," she said.
Corby said her restaurant would not have seen as many alcohol sales as it did — when it needed it the most — without the ordinance.
"Our guests love it. Allowing for open containers within the commercial district puts Carlisle on the map," said Chad Kimmel, owner of Grand Illusion Hard Cider. "It’s a progressive policy that gives us back an age-old freedom that was taken away from people many years ago."
Kimmel said people enjoy having options and being trusted so the policy shows the borough to be a trusting and business-friendly community.
"The necessity to keep this going is obvious as it encourages people to enjoy our beautiful downtown and support multiple merchants and restaurants at each visit," Corby said. "Now, we just need our state government to approve mixed drinks to-go and our business owners and patrons will be happy and business will continue to thrive.”
A measure to allow the sale of such drinks was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, but Gov. Tom Wolf threatened a veto, objecting to a last-minute Senate provision in the bill that would have allowed the mixed drinks to also be sold at places like grocery stores, convenience stores and beer distributors who hold a beer-and-wine license.
The House passed a bill without that provision, but it has not yet passed the Senate.
At Thursday's meeting, the borough council approved sending a letter to Sen. Mike Regan to voice its support of the House bill and urge the Senate to reconvene to pass the legislation.
“Cocktails to go are going to be most useful to businesses in Carlisle as well as throughout the state over the summer months when it’s nice out so it makes sense for the state Senate to take action on this now as opposed to waiting until the fall,” Stuby said.
