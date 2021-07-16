Carlisle Borough Council approves open container amendment for downtown

Corby said her restaurant would not have seen as many alcohol sales as it did — when it needed it the most — without the ordinance.

"Our guests love it. Allowing for open containers within the commercial district puts Carlisle on the map," said Chad Kimmel, owner of Grand Illusion Hard Cider. "It’s a progressive policy that gives us back an age-old freedom that was taken away from people many years ago."

Kimmel said people enjoy having options and being trusted so the policy shows the borough to be a trusting and business-friendly community.

"The necessity to keep this going is obvious as it encourages people to enjoy our beautiful downtown and support multiple merchants and restaurants at each visit," Corby said. "Now, we just need our state government to approve mixed drinks to-go and our business owners and patrons will be happy and business will continue to thrive.”

A measure to allow the sale of such drinks was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, but Gov. Tom Wolf threatened a veto, objecting to a last-minute Senate provision in the bill that would have allowed the mixed drinks to also be sold at places like grocery stores, convenience stores and beer distributors who hold a beer-and-wine license.