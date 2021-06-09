Carlisle Borough among 10 All-America City Award recipients

Carlisle Borough was named one of 10 winners of the All-America City Award from the National Civic League on Wednesday night.

The award, issued since 1949, “shines a light on communities that are working to tackle tough issues and lifts these places up for national recognition,” according to the league. For 2021, the award theme was “building equitable and resilient communities.”

Towns and cities entered the contest by submitting an application highlighting their work and innovation; 20 finalists were announced in March.

The National Civic League commended Carlisle's efforts, including work done by the Community Action Network with pandemic public health programs as well as the group’s task force on summer child care and education.

The league also praised the borough’s efforts surrounding racial justice, including the re-dedication of Lincoln Cemetery and the borough’s efforts toward a public dialogue on racism, including the planning of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The borough’s Climate Action Commission and its work in environmental planning for reducing greenhouse gas emissions was also a notable accomplishment, according to the National Civic League.

The benefits of the award, according to the league, include community pride as well as a better time attracting and retaining new businesses and residents.

