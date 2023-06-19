The Carlisle Barracks announced it will conduct its annual, installation-wide full-scale exercise on Wednesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The exercise will incorporate a loud, simulated explosion and an emergency response by federal, state and local authorities.

The post said technicians will use artificial smoke machines to replicate a resulting fire, and role players and manikins will imitate injured people.

The exercise will include a closure of the Claremont gate, with installation access limited to the Ashburn gate off North Hanover Street for the duration of the training event. Visitors and patrons are encouraged to visit the military installation on a date other than June 28.

Participation in the training will include the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Dunham Army Health Clinic and other post tenants and partners.