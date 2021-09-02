Carlisle area summer camps navigate COVID to give children in-person experiences

Pandemic effects

All of the leaders agreed that children came into the summer sessions showing the effects of the pandemic.

Som said SPY staff saw learning loss in ways they weren’t expecting. With children using iPads for much of the last year, kindergartners and first graders struggled with basic skills like holding a pencil, lining up to go to lunch and balancing their trays.

The staff will be able to test students to see if there has been academic improvement, but alongside that learning staff have observed personal development among the children during the eight-week program. The children have been learning how to socialize, take turns and basically be kind to one another, Som said.

Som said she also saw more vacations during the program than ever before, and she also noticed that the children were more tired than they had been in previous years.

“They don’t have endurance. They’re not used to being out,” Som said.

As schools get underway, staff may see similar socialization issues among students who have not been out in public as much, Som said.

Children attending art camps at CALC were looking for an outlet, and parents recognized that having one is important.