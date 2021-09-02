Carlisle area summer camps navigate COVID to give children in-person experiences

The 2020-21 school year, for many students, included virtual learning that left many children wanting more social interaction.
Some found it in summer camps that reinforced their academics, expanded their horizons or allowed them to explore the arts.
With their campers headed back to school, camp directors look back on a summer that provided a bridge between school years and the protocols that allowed them to continue as case numbers started to again increase as the camps drew to a close.
Full camps
“There’s a stark difference between the program this summer and last summer. It’s been refreshing to be able to go back live,” said Jeanna Som, executive director of Summer Program for Youth.
Last summer, SPY had planned on offering a summer centered on the arts with guests offering lessons in acting, dance and music, but COVID protocols prompted the program to have the guests present lessons virtually. This year, SPY kept the theme, but offered the lessons live.
“You can tell the difference between the impact we were able to make on a child last year and their growth and this year because of just being able to be live in person,” she said.
The YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County held seven weeks of its Interactive Discovery & Educational Adventures camps for third to fifth graders, each with a different theme. There, too, staff found that students seemed to crave face-to-face interaction after a school year with a lot of virtual learning.
“All of them seemed to mesh very well and were excited to be around one another,” said Brooke Loomis, youth programming director at the YWCA. “They were full of energy, excited to be able to go places and have guest speakers come in.”
Nicholas Ade, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, saw similar excitement among the school’s students starting back in the fall when the studios reopened to in-person classes after being virtual since March 2020.
While students were happy to be back among friends in the studio, the school also recognized that they needed extra support to cope with what has happened over the past year and a half, Ade said. Starting with its spring slate of classes, CPYB engaged a therapist to conduct monthly seminars to help students understand that the importance of mental health as they reentered a more normal lifestyle.
Becky Richeson, executive director at Carlisle Arts Learning Center, saw their summer camp offerings nearly sell out in March, prompting them to add more opportunities for students.
“Our summer camps filled so quickly we added more because there was such a need,” she said. “Parents really wanted their kids involved and engaged.”
There was a period, though, when she didn’t know what to expect for the summer despite the hope expressed through the registrations. In early spring, the numbers were still high, vaccination was just getting started on a larger scale and Richeson wasn’t sure if children would end up pulling out of camp.
Handling COVID
Plenty of work went into making sure the summer programs could happen safely.
Precautions were most stringent at CPYB’s five-week summer session, during which the school welcomed 254 students from 43 states and two countries.
Ade said the protocols were an extension of those set up in September 2020 when the school reopened to give local students a safe place to learn.
“We found it to be really effective,” he said. “Everybody just wanted to be back so everybody took all the necessary precautions.”
Anyone coming to the CPYB studio fills out a screening tool and has their temperature taken at the door. Masks are required throughout the building. Students stay in one studio for the day and leave all their belongings save a water bottle in the hallway to allow more space in the studio.
“The kids, I have to say, were extremely resilient during the process. They understood that we were doing everything within our power to try to get them in and keep them in,” Ade said.
Dickinson College, drawing on its experience of having students in the dorms over the spring semester, helped the ballet school create protocols for a safe environment in the dorms over the summer. The school also relied on the expertise of board members, physicians and local school districts to plan.
“We used everybody around us as a resource. It really was a community effort to be able to get these kids in the studio and keep them safe,” Ade said.
Ade said the school has a certified nurse’s assistant on staff and had two registered nurses working during summer session. Thanks to the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, CPYB also offered rapid testing with follow up PCR tests for any student showing a positive result.
“We didn’t have any cases. We haven’t had any cases in the building in 2021,” he said.
At CALC, teachers remained masked throughout the summer, but mask requirements were loosened for the children when case counts dipped in July. The requirement was reinstated as case counts went up, and Richeson said it wasn’t a problem.
“Kids have been great about masks. We haven’t had any pushback,” she said. “We haven’t had a single problem.”
Protocols were changed during the last two weeks of camp at the YWCA as case counts started to rise. Camp activities were conducted outside as much as possible and masks were required when they were in the building.
“At the YW, our goal for the summer was to have a safe and fun environment for the kids that were in person after a long year. I would say we were successful in that goal,” Loomis said.
Pandemic effects
All of the leaders agreed that children came into the summer sessions showing the effects of the pandemic.
Som said SPY staff saw learning loss in ways they weren’t expecting. With children using iPads for much of the last year, kindergartners and first graders struggled with basic skills like holding a pencil, lining up to go to lunch and balancing their trays.
The staff will be able to test students to see if there has been academic improvement, but alongside that learning staff have observed personal development among the children during the eight-week program. The children have been learning how to socialize, take turns and basically be kind to one another, Som said.
Som said she also saw more vacations during the program than ever before, and she also noticed that the children were more tired than they had been in previous years.
“They don’t have endurance. They’re not used to being out,” Som said.
As schools get underway, staff may see similar socialization issues among students who have not been out in public as much, Som said.
Children attending art camps at CALC were looking for an outlet, and parents recognized that having one is important.
“They’ve just been so happy to be in person, consistent every day on a regular schedule,” Richeson said.
CALC instructors tried to make art camp feel different from school by giving students more freedom. Classes, for example, might show a technique Monday through Wednesday and give students a chance to go back to fine-tune a previous project or create something new on Thursday and Friday.
“The kids really have enjoyed being able to be with other kids, talk with other kids, interact in a way that they can do what they’re interested in at the same time,” Richeson said.
Richeson said CALC instructors were not art therapists, but art was used through the summer as a form of emotional expression as instructors gave students the opportunity to work freely, removing stress by making no demands or expectations.
“It was just so important for mental health at that point because the kids really, really hadn’t been anywhere,” she said.
