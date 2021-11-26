Carlisle area small businesses head into the holidays on pandemic-fueled roller coaster economy ride

Nov. 27 will mark the second Small Business Saturday since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the global economy on its head — and for Carlisle area small businesses, the roller coaster ride isn’t over yet.

For some, demand has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels; for others, demand is now stronger while supply has been bogged down as global shipping and manufacturing struggles to get back on its feet. For employees, the labor market presents an opportunity to be selective about their employers, as job-switching remains at an all-time high.

Small Business Saturday, particularly in downtown Carlisle, is typically one of the strongest sale days of the year for locally owned stores and a bellwether for the economic situation.

“It’s been a very difficult two years,” said Judy McCarren, who opened Sanctuary Boutique in September 2019, five months before the pandemic hit. “Right now, we’re just hoping this weekend will give us a boost.”

Sales seemed to recover quickly once many pandemic restrictions were lifted toward the end of 2020, but then began to wane again over this past summer, McCarren said, a pattern cited by several retailers. Customer traffic in the past few days has started to pick up, McCarren said, offering a shot of hope.

The small clothing and accessory makers she buys from don’t seem to have been impacted much, McCarren said, but the paper bags she uses in her shop were delayed for 13 months, one of a host of ancillary items that seem to have dried up due to supply chain issues.

“There’s certain packaging I still can’t get,” said Lana West, owner of Mummert Chocolates. “It’s just weird things that you wouldn’t even think of.”

The crushed candy canes she uses for certain holiday items aren’t being made this year due to backlogs, West said, and ingredient shortages have put a damper on a few of her chocolate confections.

“A lot of the little unique things I would get, they’re just not running those this year,” West said.

The industry has also experienced intermittent delays from the processors who supply the base chocolate that forms the core of every recipe — COVID outbreaks periodically shut down some chocolate processing plants who now say they’re struggling to get employees to come back, West said.

The problem is even more varied for businesses like Knisley’s Pet & Farm Center, where owner Steve Knisley is still waiting on tomato cages he ordered in December 2020. They were supposed to arrive in time for spring planting — and they might, albeit a year late.

“A lot of the vendors we deal with, they can’t get materials so they can’t make it,” Knisley said.

For instance, demand has boomed for outdoor furniture made from recycled plastics, Knisley said. But the makers Knisley buys from, all of whom are in Pennsylvania, can’t get plastic boards due to bottlenecks in other parts of the country, or even other parts of the world.

“I’ve been with these guys for years, but demand is up and they can’t get materials,” Knisley said. Lead time for outdoor furniture has now grown to 30 weeks.

On the flip side, Knisley said, he’s been able to get some items when his big-box and online competitors cannot. Sales of basic pet supplies like canned cat food at Knisley’s store have picked up as online sellers have seen inventory delays.

“Their chains get clogged up, whereas our source with a different distribution chain, we can get them,” Knisley said.

While supply shortages have proven to be a headache for many business owners, the current labor market has been a boon to employees. With low unemployment and a labor pool still shy of pre-pandemic levels, workers have had the leverage to change jobs at an unprecedented place.

Quit rates hit a high of 3% in September, according to federal data, and rates for retail and hospitality jobs clocked in even higher at 4.4% and 6.4%, respectively.

Average weekly pay for nonsupervisory employees in the hospitality sector has risen 13.2% as of October relative to the pre-pandemic high in February 2020. For this retail sector, those earnings are up 12.5%, exceeding consumer prices despite comparatively high inflation of 6.9% over the same period.

One local employee, a student, quit her job at a low-paying pizza shop where employees were walking out in droves, she said. She now works at two small retailers that offered much better pay and working conditions.

"During school, I just wanted a better place to be," she said, and it wasn't hard to do in the current labor market.

Some businesses have been able to insulate themselves from supply shortages simply by planning ahead and laying down a lot of cash in advance, such as Jeff Wood, proprietor of Whistlestop Bookshop.

“We were warned about this in late summer in the book industry,” Wood said. “If you took those warnings seriously and did something about it, laid down extra money ahead of time by ordering more than you would have, you’re OK.”

So far, Wood said he has been able to read the tea leaves correctly. He took extra copies of Paul McCartney’s "Lyrics," for instance, and the book’s publisher is now sold out and telling retailers that printers won’t be able to do another run of the massive two-volume set until March.

“Customers have actually paid attention and are doing their Christmas shopping early, and that’s great,” Wood said. “Everyone is sort of nervously positive.”

For shops that have spent nearly two years running on break-even margins, or even losses, Small Business Saturday is a lifeline.

At Kindred Kaboodle, an arts and crafts gallery, owner Even Webster said sales have been spotty, with some artists selling out and too busy to provide more items, while other inventory is moving slower than it was a year ago. With consumer confidence still tenuous, Webster is nervously hopeful.

“I wonder if people are hesitant to spend money on art right now,” Webster said. “But I’m optimistic about Saturday.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

