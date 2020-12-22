Carlisle area MLK Committee looking for scholarship applicants as events move online

The Carlisle-area Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee is trying to get the word out about this year’s events, as well as its scholarship program, given the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s speakers and public forums will move online this year, and the MLK Day parade in Carlisle will not happen. Many schools and churches, where the committee promotes its college scholarship program, are operating remotely.

“It has been more difficult this year since we’re not in school,” committee member Judy Cobb said.

For the last 10 years the committee has been able to offer five $1,000 scholarships each year, Cobb said. The program is open to all students who are in their senior year of high school, or in college; previous winners can re-apply each year they are in college.

Scholarships are funded through community donations and purchases of advertising space in the committee’s annual commemorative booklet, which features information about scholarship winners and local school projects regarding King and the civil rights movement.