Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund converts $77,000 in donations into community aid during coronavirus

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County announced Friday it has raised more than $77,000 for its COVID-19 Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund.
United Way partnered with the Carlisle Borough to start the fund in March to help deal with the emerging needs of the community related to the global pandemic.
The fund has been sparked by donations from the Rotary Club of Carlisle, Truist Foundation, Dickinson College and Second Presbyterian Church as well as a $20,000 donation from F&M Trust, United Way officials said in a news release.
"We thought we might be lucky to raise $5,000 or we might raise over $25,000," said Lucy Zander, executive director of United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. "We decided to aim high and set the goal at $50,000 without any indication as to whether it would be at all attainable. How many people, places of worship, organizations and businesses could you expect to donate when the economic forecast was looking so bleak?”
The Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund Allocation Committee state its goal "to support efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, to respond to dynamic needs created by the COVID-19 virus, to address emerging health-related needs of the community, to create greater capacity to serve clients who are in need, and to meet community members’ basic needs including shelter, food, drink, clothing, proper hygiene, health care, and transportation."
The group said it handed out the first allocation from the fund on March 27 to Maranatha-Carlisle, a financial ministry for individuals needing help managing their money. The financial aid was used to set up remote work capabilities and prevent the spread of the virus between staff and clients.
It maintains an up-to-date listing of how funds are being expended at uwcarlisle.org/dollars-making-a-difference.
United Way officials said funds have also been distributed to The Salvation Army Carlisle for gas cards, pull-ups, and diapers; to Central Penn Food Bank’s for rapid response food boxes to be shared with local pantries; to Community CARES for the cost of a hand washing station, masks, and gloves; and, to Contact Helpline 2-1-1 for the cost of overtime pay for employees answering the many calls from people in need of immediate assistance.
Other fund allocations include:
- 3P Ride to transport testing sites and to isolation locations for individuals showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus in Cumberland County
- Hospice of Central PA received funding for two nurses, as part of a dedicated COVID-19 care team for hospice patients in the Carlisle area. These funds will provide hazard pay at 40 hours per week for eight weeks.
- Safe Harbour to purchase an extra mask for each of their 60 residents plus the cost of providing these same residents with one extra complimentary load of laundry for six weeks.
- The RASE Project received funding for one month of RASE House operating and staffing costs as well as the expenses associated with providing recovery support and medical assistance for six clients who are uninsured or under-insured.
- $3,900 was allocated to Community CARES to cover the cost of hotel rooms for individuals who exhibit signs of COVID-19 and who need to be separated from the general shelter population.
- $1,500 of funding to the New Kingstown Fire Company to cover the cost of professional sanitation and decontamination of their apparatus and fire house.
United Way officials said the outpouring of support for the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund has been very encouraging; however, they expect more challenges in the immediate future for people in the community.
Those individuals, families, places of worship, organizations, businesses and others interested in supporting the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund, can go to www.uwcarlisle.org to process their donation online. Or, checks, made payable to United Way, can be sent to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County at 145 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle PA 17013. Please indicate “Emergency Fund” on the memo line of the check.
