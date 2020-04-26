Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund converts $77,000 in donations into community aid during coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County announced Friday it has raised more than $77,000 for its COVID-19 Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund.

United Way partnered with the Carlisle Borough to start the fund in March to help deal with the emerging needs of the community related to the global pandemic.

The fund has been sparked by donations from the Rotary Club of Carlisle, Truist Foundation, Dickinson College and Second Presbyterian Church as well as a $20,000 donation from F&M Trust, United Way officials said in a news release.

"We thought we might be lucky to raise $5,000 or we might raise over $25,000," said Lucy Zander, executive director of United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. "We decided to aim high and set the goal at $50,000 without any indication as to whether it would be at all attainable. How many people, places of worship, organizations and businesses could you expect to donate when the economic forecast was looking so bleak?”