Plans for the Amani Festival to take place Saturday will move forward after the Carlisle Borough Council approved a special events application and street closure, as well as a lifted sidewalk ordinance, for the event during its meeting Wednesday night.

The decision came after the council tabled the motion at its June 8 meeting, weighing whether the event should be permitted to take place on the same day as Bluegrass on the Grass Festival at Dickinson College.

Now in its 25th year, the festival is named for the Swahili word for peace and celebrates peace, unity and diversity.

While it has previously occupied a portion of West High Street, Amani will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on North Pitt Street from West High Street to Louther Street.

Tanis Monroy, interim president of the Amani Committee, said the event will also utilize the parking lot and grass space of the First United Church of Carlisle at 30 N. Pitt St.

Streets will close at 6 a.m. Saturday for the festival.