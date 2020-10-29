Carlisle among the top 50 safest college towns

Carlisle was recently ranked as one of the safest college towns.

The website SafeWise, which focuses on showing how national crime and safety trends affect communities, ranked Carlisle the 20th safest college town out of 50.

The rankings were based on which towns with a population of more than 15,000 reported the fewest violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents, according to the most recent FBI crime statistics reporting crime and population data for 2018.

Towns also had to be home to an accredited college offering four-year degrees. For-profit institutions, technical and vocational schools, schools that offer only two-year degrees and those with fewer than 2,000 students were excluded from the list.

Carlisle had .9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 7.5 property crimes per 1,000 residents, according to SafeWise’s report.

The ranking was based on the presence of Dickinson College in the community, but Carlisle is also home to Penn State Dickinson School of Law and the U.S. Army War College.

Carlisle is one of two Pennsylvania communities to make the safest college town list. The other is Moon Township, which is home to Robert Morris University and ranked 22nd.

