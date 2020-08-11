Carlisle 4 Kids to distribute backpacks, school supplies Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like the school districts themselves, the annual Carlisle 4 Kids backpack and school supply distribution event has had to roll with the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure students go back to school prepared no matter what the start of school looks like.

The distribution event, spearheaded by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Project SHARE, will be held Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St. Almost 700 children are signed up for the event that will take on a different look this year.

Families usually walked through the event so children could pick out their own backpack and school supplies. This year, it will be a drive-thru event using the experience gained by Project SHARE, which has held drive-thru food distributions since the start of the pandemic.

Safety concerns have also led organizers to cancel some of its usual activities. Children will not be offered sneakers or backpack fittings as they have been in the past. A hot lunch will not be served.

Despite the modifications to the event, the event's planning committee still feels fortunate that backpacks and school supplies will get into the hands of children who need them.