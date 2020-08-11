Carlisle 4 Kids to distribute backpacks, school supplies Thursday

Like the school districts themselves, the annual Carlisle 4 Kids backpack and school supply distribution event has had to roll with the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure students go back to school prepared no matter what the start of school looks like.
The distribution event, spearheaded by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Project SHARE, will be held Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St. Almost 700 children are signed up for the event that will take on a different look this year.
Families usually walked through the event so children could pick out their own backpack and school supplies. This year, it will be a drive-thru event using the experience gained by Project SHARE, which has held drive-thru food distributions since the start of the pandemic.
Safety concerns have also led organizers to cancel some of its usual activities. Children will not be offered sneakers or backpack fittings as they have been in the past. A hot lunch will not be served.
Despite the modifications to the event, the event's planning committee still feels fortunate that backpacks and school supplies will get into the hands of children who need them.
“Whether children are at home or in school, or a combination of the two, they and their parents will be happy to have these school supplies,” said Bob Weed, executive director of Project SHARE.
After the event, extra items from the event are given to the Carlisle Area School District. If families did not sign up in advance for the event, they are then encouraged to reach out to their child’s building principal or school counselor.
The retooled distribution event follows changes that had to be made to the United Way's usual collection effort.
Typically, the organization holds its Fill the Bus school supply and backpack collection event in mid-July at the Carlisle Walmart. That event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but community members, churches and local businesses responded to virtual fundraising with donations and sponsorships.
"We certainly missed the in-person experience of Fill the Bus this year," said Lucy Zander, executive director of the local United Way. "Volunteers enjoy cheering for shoppers that come out with bags full of markers, pens, pencils and crayons and sorting all the supplies so that volunteers at Project SHARE can do a supply count. Most importantly though, we are fortunate we can still provide school supplies and backpacks this year.”
With a limited number of companies holding in-person collection efforts due to COVID-19 regulations, Project SHARE stretched the monetary donations by purchasing backpacks filled with school supplies in bulk. Donors were able to sponsor a backpack and school supplies for $20.
Those wishing to offset the costs for children’s backpacks and school supplies may still do so at https://uwcarlisle.org/fill-the-bus.
Tammie Gitt
