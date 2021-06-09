Careers with room to grow: Wolf administration urges children to explore hands-on agriculture opportunities this summer

Cultivating the land is just as important as cultivating the minds of those who will take care of it in the future, Wolf administration officials said Wednesday in a visit to a Mechanicsburg farm.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega were at the Farm Park at Paulus Farm Market Wednesday to take a tour and talk about the importance of hands-on learning in agriculture.

“Kids are the future of the industry that we all rely on for three meals a day and the clothes on our backs,” Redding said. “It’s all of our responsibility to show them the value of farming and agriculture, to grow an interest in being a part of this meaningful industry."

“Paulus Farm Park is always changing and striving to be a genuine, hands-on and play-based agricultural experience for all ages with opportunities to explore gardens and connect with animals,” owner Amy Paulus said. “We created the Farm Park to provide a way for kids to enjoy a simple wholesome day on a real working farm.”

Redding said it's important for children to see and feed a variety of farm animals when given the chance to understand more about local agriculture.