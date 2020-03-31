York County judge rejects plea agreement in alleged child abuse case

WEST YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge has rejected the guilty plea of a man accused of severely beating five of his seven young children after the defendant said in court that he “didn't do anything."

The York Daily Record reports that Charles Benjamin, 73, was scheduled to plead guilty Monday to aggravated assault and child endangerment in exchange for a sentence of 185 days to 23 months, which would have made him eligible for parole immediately.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But asked by a prosecutor to describe his actions, he said “I didn’t do anything to the children” — and a York County judge then rejected the plea agreement.

Benjamin was arraigned in March 2019 after authorities alleged that he beat the children — who ranged in age from 2 to 6 — with items including a board, belt and curtain rod, inflicting injuries that left scars and required medical treatment. Authorities say a pair of infant twins were spared from the abuse.

The children's mother, Janay Fountain, 26, earlier pleaded guilty to child endangerment in exchange for a sentence of 338 days to 23 months followed by five years’ probation. She said Benjamin was abusing the children and “I allowed it to happen, because I was frightened."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0