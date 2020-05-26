Wife of victim says UConn student last seen in Pa. was looking for neighbor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A college student suspected in two slayings in Connecticut had gone to the neighborhood of the first victim because he was looking for a young woman he knew, the victim's wife said Tuesday.

Cindy DeMers said that her husband, Ted DeMers, went to speak with Peter Manfredonia on Friday when they saw the 23-year-old walking down the rural road in front of their Willington home wearing a motorcycle helmet. Manfredonia said that his motorcycle had broken down.

"He said to my husband, 'I know so-and-so,' who is one of our neighbors, which then opened up the door to trusting this person," she said.

After giving Manfredonia a ride back to his bike, Ted DeMers was killed with a machete, Cindy DeMers said in an interview.

"I think he got in the way of what he was going to do," she said. "He was clearly walking to her home with a mission, with a machete in his backpack."

DeMers said she talked with the young woman's father over the weekend and discovered the family had been considering getting a restraining order against Manfredonia, who had been to the home in the past. Her neighbors have been told by police not to return to their home until he is captured, she said.