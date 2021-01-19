Volunteers needed to remove memorial wreaths from Indiantown Gap military cemetery

The Wreaths Across America Program needs volunteers to assist in the removal of over 40,000 live balsam wreaths from the graves of veterans buried at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.

Volunteers are being asked to attend the Operation Clean Sweep process briefing at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, the same date the wreaths will be removed for disposal. The briefing will be on the plaza of the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial on cemetery grounds.

Parking will be limited due to the need to keep paths clear for dump trucks and trailers. Organizers ask volunteers to park at the Community Club/Arrowhead Bar & Grill parking lot, 9-65 Fisher Ave., Annville. A shuttle bus will begin operation at 7:30 a.m. The bus will return the volunteers to their vehicles after the cleanup is complete. Anyone arriving to help later than 8 a.m. will be instructed to report to the memorial for directions.

While there is no age limit, organizers ask volunteers to be present to supervise their children at all times. No pets or animals are allowed on cemetery grounds, with the exception of service dogs.