Volunteers needed to remove memorial wreaths from Indiantown Gap military cemetery

The Wreaths Across America Program needs volunteers to assist in the removal of over 40,000 live balsam wreaths from the graves of veterans buried at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
Volunteers are being asked to attend the Operation Clean Sweep process briefing at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, the same date the wreaths will be removed for disposal. The briefing will be on the plaza of the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial on cemetery grounds.
Parking will be limited due to the need to keep paths clear for dump trucks and trailers. Organizers ask volunteers to park at the Community Club/Arrowhead Bar & Grill parking lot, 9-65 Fisher Ave., Annville. A shuttle bus will begin operation at 7:30 a.m. The bus will return the volunteers to their vehicles after the cleanup is complete. Anyone arriving to help later than 8 a.m. will be instructed to report to the memorial for directions.
While there is no age limit, organizers ask volunteers to be present to supervise their children at all times. No pets or animals are allowed on cemetery grounds, with the exception of service dogs.
Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for late January weather by wearing warm clothes that may be soiled by the work. Volunteers are encouraged to bring long poled leaf rakes or brooms, tarps and plastic toboggans/sleds.
Organizers are in need of low-profile dump trucks, dump trailers and trucks with low, long beds. Volunteers should not bring triaxle trucks, pickup trucks, all-terrain vehicles or motorized trail vehicles.
Also, volunteers will be required to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone must wear a face mask and stay six feet apart. Event updates and other information could be found on Facebook. For more information, email wreathsindiantowngap@gmail.com.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and other military burial grounds. The 40,000 wreaths at Indiantown Gap were placed and celebrated with a ceremony on Dec. 19.
For every $15 that is donated to the organization, a wreath is placed on a cemetery headstone of a veteran. For more information on the organization and its mission, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
