Viral Questions: Safety of shopping in stores, self-clean elevators

Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?
There are ways to reduce risk, but health experts advise avoiding it when possible.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a "higher risk" activity and that people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets.
Instead, the agency recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, where workers bring orders to your car.
If you need to enter a store, go during off hours when there will likely be fewer people. Wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Try to spend as little time inside the store as possible, says Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University.
"You just want to go in and out," he says. "Get your shopping done and move on."
Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when you leave, and then wash your hands with soap and water when you get home.
Retailers have been doing all kinds of things to make shoppers feel safe, but they don't eliminate the risk. Some check shoppers' temperatures at the entrance, for example, but an infected person may not have a fever and can still spread the virus.
The plastic barriers between customers and cashiers also might not block all droplets from an infected person, Weisfuse says. If the air in a store feels stuffy, he says that's a sign of poor ventilation, and you should leave.
Do "self-cleaning" elevator buttons really work?
Without rigorous independent studies, experts say it's hard to verify claims of "self-cleaning" or "antiviral" surfaces that have popped up during the pandemic.
But they also say you shouldn't worry too much about how well such features really work.
COVID-19 is an airborne disease. Research suggests it would be difficult to catch the virus from surfaces like an elevator button.
"You get it through what you breathe, not through what you touch," said Emanuel Goldman, who studies viruses at Rutgers University.
Studies showing the virus can survive several hours on plastic or metal surfaces do not mimic real-life conditions, said Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health Care.
Companies are selling antibacterial and antiviral elevator button or door handle covers. But building or office managers looking to protect employees or tenants would be better off buying hand-sanitizing stations instead, Winslow said.
And anyone wanting to avoid the virus should continue taking regular public health precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding indoor events, bars, dining and gyms.
Routine hand washing is also recommended, whether there's a pandemic or not, Goldman said.
