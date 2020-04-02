VA: 6 positive outpatient cases of COVID-19 at Lebanon VA Hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that as of Wednesday, it has had 1,602 positive veteran cases across the country, including six outpatient cases from Lebanon VA Hospital.

ABC27 reported that a new cases was just reported at the regional VA hospital to bring that number to six.

For a full list of veterans hospitals across the country and number of positive cases, visit www.publichealth.va.gov.

The VA said that in response to COVID-19, it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and other federal partners to monitor the outbreak and has administered more than 16,833 tests nationwide.

The VA is also screening all patients for flu-like symptoms before they enter facilities in order to protect other patients and staff, and the VA is urging all visitors who do not feel well to postpone their visits to VA facilities.

Veterans who do have COVID-19 symptoms should contact their local VA either by phone or through telehealth options to get a prompt diagnosis from their provider.