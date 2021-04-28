 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women on Saturday in Harrisburg
0 comments

UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women on Saturday in Harrisburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UPMC logo

UPMC Magee will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic solely for pregnant women from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Outpatient Services D pavilion at UPMC Community Osteopathic at 4310 Londonderry Road in Harrisburg.

Because pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to need intensive care if they contract COVID-19, UPMC is offering vaccines for any pregnant woman in the region.

Pregnant women don't have to be a UPMC patient and can schedule an appointment by calling 717-231-8018. An appointment will be required, and walk-in requests will not be accommodated, according to the health system.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News