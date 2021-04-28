UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women on Saturday in Harrisburg

UPMC Magee will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic solely for pregnant women from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Outpatient Services D pavilion at UPMC Community Osteopathic at 4310 Londonderry Road in Harrisburg.

Because pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to need intensive care if they contract COVID-19, UPMC is offering vaccines for any pregnant woman in the region.

Pregnant women don't have to be a UPMC patient and can schedule an appointment by calling 717-231-8018. An appointment will be required, and walk-in requests will not be accommodated, according to the health system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0