UPMC Harrisburg confirms worker tests postive for COVID-19
UPMC Harrisburg confirms worker tests postive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG — UPMC Harrisburg confirmed Tuesday that a health care worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined at home.

UPMC Harrisburg said clinicians and its infection control team have taken all proper steps to identify and provide medical guidance to anyone who may have been in close contact with the worker.

No further information was provided.

