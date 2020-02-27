United Way of the Capital Region falls short of campaign goal

United Way of the Capital Region on Thursday announced during a Celebration Luncheon at the Hilton in Harrisburg that it fell a little short of its $10 million campaign goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The chapter that covers the Harrisburg area and the West Shore raised $9,612,575 of its $10,000,579 campaign goal.

“We purposely set a challenging goal during a difficult fundraising environment because we need resources to grow and expand our work,” said 2019 Campaign Chair Philip W. Guarneschelli, president and CEO of UPMC Pinnacle. “We’re seeing results in preparing children for kindergarten, connecting individuals with health care and helping people find jobs and stay employed. Based on this momentum, we had to be bold this year.”

Plans for the 2020 campaign are already underway, with strategies focusing on enhancing relationships with current donors and expanding the organization's donor base, the United Way said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0