Turkey Hill employee in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus

LANCASTER — A Turkey Hill minitmarket employee in Lancaster has tested positive for coronavirus.
Turkey Hill announced on its website page Friday that the employee worked at the 410 East Chestnut Street location in Lancaster.
"We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials," the statement reads. "We closed the store at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days supported by Team Members from neighboring stores. We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time."
All employees that work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines, the statement says.
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.