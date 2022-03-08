Snow possible with rain Tuesday night into Wednesday

The National Weather Service and the weather team at ABC27 reported that snow is possible Wednesday, though heavy accumulation is not expected on the roads due to temperatures.

ABC27 said temperatures will be just above freezing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, which means road surfaces likely won't have snow by the morning commute Wednesday morning. However, snow could accumulate on the grass and mountains, with as much as 2 to 5 inches possible in areas that will see mostly snow, including those at higher elevation.

The National Weather Service said inch counts for other areas could be 1 to 2 inches possible through Wednesday. The snow is expected to start early Wednesday morning, sometime after 3 a.m., according to the weather service.

ABC27 said the southern tier of the region is likely to see mostly rain Wednesday with some steady periods of snow possible. The weather service predicted that snow may still be around mixing with rain through 4 p.m. Wednesday before turning to just rain.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing to about 30 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday, though highs on Thursday will rise to 50 degrees and then 58 degrees on Friday. After Wednesday, freezing temperatures won't return to the Midstate until Saturday night when overnight temperature lows reach 24 degrees, according to ABC27.

