Science education standards could get rewrite

"It's really the way of thinking, " Wilson said, noting that knowing how to think like a scientist is useful throughout the workforce.

Christine Royce, professor of science education at Shippensburg University, said observation, asking questions, collecting information and analyzing it are all scientific practices that can be applied to any situation.

States with Republican-controlled legislatures, such as Wyoming and Oklahoma, were among the first to reject the Next Generation standards. But since then, all but six states, including Pennsylvania, have accepted some version of them.

In Pennsylvania, the state Legislature could stall the initiative with a bill to block the implementation of the standards. But overcoming a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf, who has backed overhauling the standards, would prove a more difficult challenge.

Florida, North Carolina, Idaho, Texas and Virginia also have set their own standards without Next Generation input.

The 2009 and 2010 draft standards for Pennsylvania failed after critics pointed out certain sections about the nature of scientific inquiry had been removed.