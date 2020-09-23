SCI Camp Hill reports 24 cases of COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMP HILL — State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry reported Wednesday that 24 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with seven cases remaining active. The prison also reports 22 inmate cases, with seven of those cases active.

“All of the inmates that have tested positive for the virus have been isolated and are being cared for by medical staff,” Harry said. “The employees, in accordance with the CDC and PA Department of Health recommendations, are isolated at home and must provide a note from their primary care physician to be able to return to work following their isolation.”

Steps taken by prison officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 include:

Locking down the entire facility beginning Sept. 15

Conducting a deep cleaning of the prison

Pausing the acceptance of new inmates from county prisons for one cycle

Temporarily suspending outgoing transfers to other institutions

Educating staff and inmates about proper hand-washing techniques, covering coughs and sneezes, the wearing of masks and reporting flu-like illnesses immediately.