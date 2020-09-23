SCI Camp Hill reports 24 cases of COVID-19

CAMP HILL — State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry reported Wednesday that 24 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with seven cases remaining active. The prison also reports 22 inmate cases, with seven of those cases active.
“All of the inmates that have tested positive for the virus have been isolated and are being cared for by medical staff,” Harry said. “The employees, in accordance with the CDC and PA Department of Health recommendations, are isolated at home and must provide a note from their primary care physician to be able to return to work following their isolation.”
Steps taken by prison officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Locking down the entire facility beginning Sept. 15
- Conducting a deep cleaning of the prison
- Pausing the acceptance of new inmates from county prisons for one cycle
- Temporarily suspending outgoing transfers to other institutions
- Educating staff and inmates about proper hand-washing techniques, covering coughs and sneezes, the wearing of masks and reporting flu-like illnesses immediately.
SCI Camp Hill has had two recent COVID-19 lockdowns, one that began on Sept. 1, which involved all housing units, and the most recent one, which began on Sept. 15. The Sept. 1 lockdown was gradually lifted beginning on Sept. 9.
“While the most-recent lockdown began Sept. 15, we began delivering weekly commissary again to inmates on Sept. 16, and we issued snack bags on Sept. 18,” Harry said. “We also began showers and cell cleaning on Sept. 21, and on Sept. 22, we added access to phones and kiosks for email.”
Prison officials plan to end the institutionwide enhanced quarantine on Sept. 29, but that could change based upon COVID-19 cases.
Harry said that puzzle books were made available to inmates as well as other in-cell reading materials. Psychology and chaplain services rounds also have been increased and are available for any who seek them.
No one is permitted inside the prison if they can’t pass the enhanced screening started at all state prisons in March. The screening includes a series of questions regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 and a temperature check.
