Report finds flaws in Catholic Church abuse-prevention plans

Lead investigator Stephanie Dallam said no archdiocese came close to a "gold standard" on prevention policies. She said those that have made the most progress included archdioceses such as Boston and Philadelphia, which faced intense pressure for changes after highly publicized abuse investigations.

The national bishops' conference has already been active, through its National Review Board, in monitoring the implementation of its policies, not just in the 32 archdioceses but in all 197 U.S. dioceses.

The board's latest annual report, issued in March, lamented "signs of complacency and lack of diligence on the part of some dioceses." It said some dioceses were failing to conduct background checks and require abuse-prevention training for clergy and employees who had direct contact with children.

The board also said some dioceses lack a formal plan for monitoring priests removed from ministry because of alleged abuse.

"The fact that in 25-30% of dioceses these recurring problems are still evident points to lack of diligence that puts children's safety at risk," the board said. "Although dioceses continue to do good work in creating cultures of protection and healing, the fact remains the church's efforts will be measured based on the weakest links."