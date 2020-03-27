Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center reports its first COVID-19 death Friday

HERSHEY — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center said its first inpatient fatality associated with the COVID-19 occurred Friday, March 27.
The patient was in a high-risk category for COVID-19 mortality.
No further information on the victim's identity or place of residence was released.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hershey Medical Center said it was treating nine patients who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 and three patients under investigation for COVID-19. Those patients are being cared for in negative-pressure isolation and receiving care from dedicated, specially -trained medical teams, according to COVID-19 treatment protocols, Hershey Medical Center said.
