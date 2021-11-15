Penn State Health in need of crutches, canes and walkers due to aluminum shortage

A global shortage of aluminum is affecting the Midstate as Penn State Health on Monday issued a request for donations of gently used aluminum crutches, canes and walkers.

The health system said it needs the items for its hospitals and outpatient locations. It said crutches, canes and walkers are helpful for patients who have had knee or hip surgery, as well as many others.

Penn State Health said there is a global shortage of aluminum, and its hospitals' current inventories are running very low, with vendors no longer having the devices to sell.

The health system said it needs items that are in good shape and good working order, and it will assess donated equipment to make sure its safe for their patients.

Though there is an aluminum shortage, the health system is not accepting donations of wooden crutches or canes due to limited methods of sanitizing those products.

There are a number of drop-off sites across the Midstate. The only location in Cumberland County is at the Life Lion Hangar of the Carlisle Airport at 228 Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township. Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

