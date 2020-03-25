PCAR: Sexual violence services remain available during public health crisis

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape is looking to inform residents that sexual assault services will continue to be provided, even in light of the spread of COVID-19.

PCAR partners with a network of sexual assault centers that may be limiting in-person services, but all remain available to continue providing free and confidential services to support those who need it.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local rape crisis center or use PCAR's hotline to be connected with them at 1-888-772-7227. PCAR said these centers have staff available to the public 24 hours a day to help answer questions and coordinate services that may be needed.

Some centers are also able to provide video conferencing, depending on technology access and client preference, according to PCAR.

Rape crisis center staffs are also coordinating with local hospitals to support any victims who seek forensic testing due to a recent sexual assault.

