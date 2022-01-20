 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parking revenue indicates drop-off in Farm Show attendance

PA Farm Show 6

Visitor numbers were low at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Scenes from inside the main hall at the 106th PA Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show returned as an in-person event this month, but parking revenue suggests many stayed away during the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Agriculture said Thursday that parking revenue was down by more than 40% from 2020, the most recent in-person show. Last year's show was done virtually.

Parking revenue is used as a rough proxy to gauge attendance at the Farm Show, because the massive indoor agriculture exposition held every January in Harrisburg does not charge admission or count how many people come through its doors.

In a normal year, some half-million people attend.

An Agriculture Department spokesperson said more than 600 people at the Farm Show this year were vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu at on-site Health Department clinics.

The theme of this year's show, held Jan. 8-15, was Harvesting More.

