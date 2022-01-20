Parking revenue indicates drop-off in Farm Show attendance

Associated Press
Scenes from inside the main hall at the 106th PA Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Jason Malmont
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show returned as an in-person event this month, but parking revenue suggests many stayed away during the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Agriculture said Thursday that parking revenue was down by more than 40% from 2020, the most recent in-person show. Last year's show was done virtually.
Parking revenue is used as a rough proxy to gauge attendance at the Farm Show, because the massive indoor agriculture exposition held every January in Harrisburg does not charge admission or count how many people come through its doors.
In a normal year, some half-million people attend.
An Agriculture Department spokesperson said more than 600 people at the Farm Show this year were vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu at on-site Health Department clinics.
The theme of this year's show, held Jan. 8-15, was Harvesting More.
Photos: Scenes from the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show
A steer rests on a bed of hay during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Dylan Fessler, 17, of Robesonia, dries his crossbred steer Saturday morning at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Participants get ready before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Homemade apple pies wait to be judged on Saturday, Jan.8, 2022, during the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the 2022 PA Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Participants pause before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jayden Patrick, of Reading, warms up before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Brock Beltz, of Palmyra, takes off his hat for the national anthem before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Russell Moore, 10, of Mt. Pleasant, heats up his riding rope to create a better grip before the CD Calf Riding competition, part of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
A black Angus rests on a bed of hay during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Dozens of apple pies are judged during the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Customers look over the wide variety of maple syrups and products at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
High school competitors participate in the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Isabella Haley, 11, of JMP Cattle Co., Stroudsburg, walks her 2-year-old Simmental heifer to the stall at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Tim Kaltenbach Sr., left, and Garrett Kaltenbach, 14, get their Boer goat ready for showing during the Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A goat pops his head up to get a look around his pen during the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show. For more on goats at the Farm Show, see page A7.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kenzie Stadtmiller, 16, carefully grooms a Hampshire lamb for showing Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
The 2022 PA Farm Show showcases the wide variety of products that are grown in Pennsylvania.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
The 2022 PA Farm Show showcases the wide variety of products that are produced in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Riders warm up their horses before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trevor Gettys, of Carlisle, lassos a calf during the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship's Junior Ribbon Roping competition at the 2022 PA Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Kris Hicks, of Rhinebeck, New York, carefully trims a Herford for showing during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Gavin Gettys, of Carlisle, lassos a calf during the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship's Junior Ribbon Roping competition.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
High school competitors participate in the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship during the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
