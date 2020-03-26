Pa. grocery store throws out $35,000 worth of food after woman coughs on items

Pa. grocery store throws out $35,000 worth of food after woman coughs on items

Gerrity's Supermarkets

A grocery store in Hanover Township in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a woman purposely coughed on fresh produce as well as a small section of its bakery, meat case and grocery section.

Gerrity's Supermarkets said the “twisted prank" will result in over $35,000 worth of food being thrown out.

"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the store's co-owner Joe Fasula said in the post.

The store contacted police and the case has now been escalated to the District Attorney's Office as the state cracks down on the spreading of coronavirus. Officials plan to determine if the woman has been tested positive for the virus.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that people who intentionally spread the virus could be charged with terrorism for the “purposeful exposure and infection of others.”

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News