Pa. Department of Agriculture confirms state's first case of avian flu in domestic poultry in Lancaster County

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Saturday confirmed the state's first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in domestic poultry, saying it was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm.

The state said there is no risk to the human population - poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly - but HPAI is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds, such as chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.

Though positive HPAI samples have been popping up across the country, no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

The recent positive sample in domestic poultry was taken from a flock in East Donegal Township and tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. The finding was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, and the department has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock.

“Protecting Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry is a year-round top priority,” said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We have strict biosecurity protocols in place both for Pennsylvania farms, and for poultry products shipped in and out of the state. We have had $2 million budgeted and set aside since 2016 to respond to avian influenza, in addition to equipment, supplies, laboratories and highly trained experts who have been on high alert and are supporting our poultry farmers.

“There is no immediate public health concern for Pennsylvanians, and we are prepared to respond to this agricultural issue. However, wild birds carry the virus and do not respect property or state lines,” he added. “Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless you have to be there. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect our farms.”

