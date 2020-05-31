Pa. businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder

Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and in others around the country.
In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows in blocks near Philadelphia's City Hall even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.
Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia's City Hall.
Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse had issued a curfew for 9 p.m. Saturday evening that was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.
“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Wolf said Sunday. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable."
In Harrisburg, Papenfuse said two Capital Police officers were in the hospital and several patrol cars were "badly damaged by bricks." Police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters in the downtown area.
In Philadelphia, police said 100 people had been arrested as of early Sunday, including 43 for burglary and one for assault on a police officer. Police said 13 officers were injured, including a bike officer whose leg was broken when he was run over by suspect fleeing in a vehicle with stolen items from a business.
“Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city's curfew hit. “But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue.”
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there were also civilian injuries in Philadelphia, though there were no specific numbers as of Saturday night. At least nine separate fires were set in the city, including four police vehicles and a Starbucks coffee kiosk in front of City Hall.
In addition to breaking windows and grabbing items from store shelves in two major shopping areas in downtown Philadelphia, officials said protesters sprayed graffiti on a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo. Protesters also tried to topple the statue and set it on fire at its base.
Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as being tough on crime, but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall was defaced before and is set to be moved next year.
In Pittsburgh, the public safety department said 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the Saturday mayhem. Four police officers were injured but all had been discharged from local hospitals.
Officials also said three journalists were attacked or injured by protesters, though the injuries weren't serious, and police had urged residents to avoid the downtown where a police vehicle had been torched.
Police reported that in Pittsburgh, crowds near the PPG Arena were mostly peaceful, but a group "overtook and destroyed" a marked police vehicle.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd's death. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
