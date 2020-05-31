Pa. businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and in others around the country.

In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows in blocks near Philadelphia's City Hall even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.

Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia's City Hall.

Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse had issued a curfew for 9 p.m. Saturday evening that was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.