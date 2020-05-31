Pa. businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder Sunday

Officials in Philadelphia announced plans to close off much of the center of the city Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.
But people were running into multiple stores in northeast Philadelphia, well outside the city center, and emerging with merchandise as disorder continued for a second day elsewhere in the city.
Video shows more police cars were ablaze but this time in West Philadelphia, also far from the center of the city. A large crowd started to grow there late Sunday afternoon.
In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows in blocks near Philadelphia’s City Hall. Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia’s City Hall.
Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse had issued a curfew for 9 p.m. Saturday evening that was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.
“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Wolf said Sunday. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable.”
In Harrisburg, Papenfuse said two Capital Police officers were in the hospital and several patrol cars were “badly damaged by bricks.” Papenfuse said Sunday that a white woman breaking an officer’s windshield was the impetus for police to use pepper spray and riot gear in dispersing the crowd. Police indicated not everyone involved in the violence Saturday was from Harrisburg.
ABC27 News reported that a man was arrested in Lancaster for inciting a riot after he threw a barricade at police, which led to officers using pepper spray to clear the crowd, which included a 10-year-old boy. The Lancaster protest drew several hundred people, according to ABC27.
In Philadelphia, police said 200 people had been arrested as of Sunday, including 48 for burglary and three for assault on a police officer. Police said 13 officers were injured, including a bike officer whose leg was broken when he was run over by suspect fleeing in a vehicle with stolen items from a business.
“Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city’s curfew hit. “But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue.”
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren’t acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy “and quite frankly, those folks didn’t look like me.”
Outlaw said there were also civilian injuries in Philadelphia, though there were no specific numbers as of Saturday night. At least nine separate fires were set in the city, including four police vehicles and a Starbucks coffee kiosk in front of City Hall.
In addition to breaking windows and grabbing items from store shelves in two major shopping areas in downtown Philadelphia, officials said protesters sprayed graffiti on a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo. Protesters also tried to topple the statue and set it on fire at its base.
Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as being tough on crime, but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall was defaced before. It was set to be moved next year, but officials said Sunday they are accelerating those plans and will move it in “another month or so,” according to Kenney.
In Pittsburgh, the public safety department said 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the Saturday mayhem. Four police officers were injured but all had been discharged from local hospitals.
Officials also said three journalists were attacked or injured by protesters, though the injuries weren’t serious, and police had urged residents to avoid the downtown where a police vehicle had been torched.
Police reported that in Pittsburgh, crowds near the PPG Arena were mostly peaceful, but a group “overtook and destroyed” a marked police vehicle.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
