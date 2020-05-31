Pa. businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder Sunday

“Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city’s curfew hit. “But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren’t acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy “and quite frankly, those folks didn’t look like me.”

Outlaw said there were also civilian injuries in Philadelphia, though there were no specific numbers as of Saturday night. At least nine separate fires were set in the city, including four police vehicles and a Starbucks coffee kiosk in front of City Hall.

In addition to breaking windows and grabbing items from store shelves in two major shopping areas in downtown Philadelphia, officials said protesters sprayed graffiti on a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo. Protesters also tried to topple the statue and set it on fire at its base.