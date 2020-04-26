Outbreak leads to fewer dead opossums, shower of squirrels in Pa.

On his pre-dawn patrols around the county, Kreider said he's been struck by the number of deer herds he's seeing, some in places he's never seen them feeding before. The county's three bald eagle nests are also full with chicks or eggs about to hatch, and he hasn't responded to any reports of people hassling the raptors.

With fewer cars running and many industries shut down, the air seems to be cleaner, Kreider said, though he stressed he did not have any scientific measurements to prove that.

Researchers say it's too soon to say if the U.S. is experiencing lower pollution levels during the pandemic but in China, where lockdowns started in January, NASA satellite images show a sharp decrease in smog, resulting in clearer skies over populated areas. Levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant primarily from burning fossil fuels, were down as much as 30%, NASA said.

What is on the rise are reports of illegal trash dumping, Kreider said, especially construction debris on state game lands. Though dumping is a problem every spring, it's "drastically jumped" in recent weeks.

"We don't really have wildlife problems, we have people problems," he said.