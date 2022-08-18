OSHA calls for action from employers after 21 workplace fatalities reported since October in Southcentral PA

U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s Harrisburg office called for action from area employers after it totaled 21 workplace fatalities in the 14-county region since October.

The Harrisburg office of OSHA covers all of the Midstate counties, as well as Berks, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Centre counties. Of the 21 deaths, three occurred in Cumberland County.

According to OSHA, an employee of New Cumberland Federal Credit Union died in November after contracting COVID-19. An employee died at Bobby Rahal Lexus in Silver Spring Township on April 27 after becoming sick in the bathroom. The latest incident in the county occurred at Amazon's warehouse in Carlisle on Aug. 1 when an employee fell 26 feet during a forklift collapse, according to OSHA. Most of the investigations are still open.

OSHA's Harrisburg office said there have been nearly 30% more workplace fatalities in the region than last fiscal year, though five of the reported cases involved COVID fatalities that occurred in the fall/winter of 2021.

OSHA said that aside from legal coverage and personal health, most of the 21 deaths were preventable.

With this week being the agency's Safe + Sound Week - an annual nationwide event held each August that recognizes workplace health and safety programs - OSHA called employers to "fulfill their legal responsibility to maintain a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

OSHA offers employers resources, including no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health services, as well as on-site consultation that won't result in penalties or citations.