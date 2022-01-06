New Middletown Amtrak train station ready for service starting Monday

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Middletown Amtrak train station project is complete and Amtrak-service passengers may begin using the new station starting Monday.

The new station on West Emaus Street at West Main Street in Middletown provides ADA accessibility and improved multimodal connections while anchoring nearby mobility and redevelopment, according to a news release from the Governor's Office of Communications.

PennDOT led the $49.5 million project ($24.5 million for the station itself) in collaboration with Middletown Borough, Capital Area Transit, and Harrisburg International Airport. The station includes a high-level accessible boarding platform, pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking and designated bus loading zones.

Funding for the project included $25.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $15.9 million from PennDOT, and $8 million in in-kind work by Amtrak to shift track to accommodate the new station alignment.

“We applaud PennDOT on the completion of this new intermodal accessible station along the Keystone Corridor here in Middletown to connect rail, air and local bus services at one convenient location while also creating an anchor for potential development,” said Amtrak AVP of Infrastructure Access & Investment Tom Moritz. “Amtrak was proud to support this project through an in-kind contribution of track work at the station valued at approximately $8 million.”

“Pennsylvanians deserve connected communities supporting their movement and economies,” Wolf said. “We’re pleased to bring these significant transportation improvements to Middletown.”

