Militias say they protect rights, critics call it a sham

"We get a bad rap because we carry guns," he said.

Armed with a petition in January, Gardner visited his local commissioners, asking them to proclaim Juniata County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, hoping to stay protected from federal and state gun restrictions.

"If they did try to infringe on our rights, the county wouldn't follow through with it," said Gardner, 52. The commissioners said they had already taken an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and left it there.

But it's this anti-government sentiment that keeps militias on watch lists.

The FBI, on its website, describes this: "Militia extremists ... believe that the Constitution grants citizens the power to take back the federal government by force or violence if they feel it's necessary. They oppose gun control efforts and fear the widespread disarming of Americans by the federal government."

The FBI's Philadelphia field office refused to comment on whether it tracks militia activity in Pennsylvania, saying this in an email from Carrie Adamowski, public affairs officer: "The FBI's focus is not on membership in particular groups, but on individuals who commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security. ... The FBI does not and will not police ideology."