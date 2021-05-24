Mega Millions ticket worth $516M sold in Bucks County

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to be won in Pennsylvania was sold in Bucks County for the Friday drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lottery office said a 7-Eleven in Levittown sold the $516 million winning ticket for the May 12 drawing, with winning numbers 6-9-17-18-48 and Mega Ball 8.

The estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding, is the ninth largest Mega Millions jackpot awarded nationwide since the game began in 2002, and the largest to be won in Pennsylvania.

This is third time time a winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. In 2014, a Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize, and a $153 million jackpot was won in 2015 by a Virginia truck driver traveling through the state.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”