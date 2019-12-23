YORK — A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his father and stepmother with a sword last week has told investigators he was off his schizophrenia medication at the time, authorities said.
Levar Fountain, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the slayings of John Fountain, 74, and Mary Fountain, 65, in the York home the three shared.
Authorities allege in charging documents that Fountain killed the victims Thursday night, moved their bodies to the basement and covered them with a sheet. No motive is cited in the documents for the slayings.
Authorities said he then killed several dogs owned by the victims, which authorities allege he explained by saying they were “known as ‘God' but spelled backwards, which made them lower class dragons and they had to be killed."
He then posted a note on the front door saying the couple had moved back to Florida and then went to his room for three days, authorities said. One relative saw the note Saturday, checked with family in Florida and was told that they also had not heard from the couple, authorities said.
Officers who entered the home found Fountain wearing bloody jeans and a pair of sneakers “that had dried blood all over them,” authorities said in charging documents. He told them he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been prescribed medication but hadn't taken it for a few days, they said.
Neighbors said they heard loud bangs and other noises from the home Thursday as well as a loud cry from an animal, authorities said. The sword authorities believe was used was found in Fountain's bedroom, authorities said.
Fountain was denied bail and taken to York County Prison pending a Jan. 7 preliminary hearing. Court documents don't list a defense attorney and a working number for Fountain couldn't be found.