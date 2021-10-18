Lancaster's Park City Mall evacuated after gunfire Sunday; multiple people transported to hospital

LANCASTER — Authorities say a Pennsylvania mall was evacuated after shots were fired, but no major injuries were immediately reported.

Lancaster police said the gunfire at the Park City Center was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. LNP newspaper reported that video on social media appeared to show people running for the exits as at least two gunshots sounded.

A police official said the scene had been stabilized, and police said in a brief statement that there was “no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time.”

The Lancaster City Police Department confirmed there was an altercation between several men inside the mall’s JCPenny wing, abc27 reported. One person had a handgun and during the incident, multiple shots were fired.

Police say four people, including three men and one woman, were treated for gunshot injuries. All are non-life-threatening. Two other women suffered minor injuries while running from the area.

LNP newspaper quoted a dispatch report saying six people were transported to local hospitals, two with gunshot wounds, and two suspects were taken into custody. District Attorney Heather Adams told a reporter that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Park City Center was closed and would remain so until Monday, police said. The mall's website says more than 150 stores make up the shopping area in the heart of Lancaster County.

