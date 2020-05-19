Highmark donates 40,000 face coverings to EMS providers

Highmark Inc. on Monday started out National EMS Week by donating nearly 40,000 cloth face coverings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The overall effort spanned Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia.
“EMS professionals have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since day one. We owe them an immense amount of gratitude for their ongoing partnership, as we continue to serve our community,” said Deb Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. “It’s fitting that we can show our appreciation by providing them with face coverings that will allow for high-grade personal protective equipment to be preserved for when it’s needed the most.”
The cloth masks, which are made of washable cotton material, are meant to be worn in situations where an EMS provider is off-duty or when they are not interacting with a patient.
