High-volume COVID-19 testing site to open in Hershey

A high-volume and high-throughput COVID-19 testing site will open at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

This will be the second such testing site in the state, and the state Department of Health said details will be forthcoming when the testing site will be operational. The department added that the testing site will be "available soon."

The site was approved by the federal government, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said Thursday, and it will be staffed by U.S. Health and Human Services contractors, with additional support from Hershey Medical Center.

“The southcentral location was selected because it is in an area with a high population and a region that has experienced a large increase in cases and testing needs,” Klinepeter said in a news release. “The Hershey location was also selected because of its ease of access in the region and proximity to socially vulnerable populations in the surrounding communities.”

The department estimates the drive-thru testing site will be able to provide testing for about 1,000 people per day.

The only other high-volume testing site in the state is located in Delaware County. The Department of Health said there are currently nine other regular COVID-19 testing sites in the state, though the only one currently located in the southcentral region is in Mifflin County.