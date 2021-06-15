Harrisburg teen kneed by officer in Ocean City says he prayed for protection

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Black 19-year-old said he prayed for protection as he was repeatedly kneed by a police officer on a Maryland beach town's boardwalk during a videotaped confrontation that began over vaping.

"I just asked God to give me the strength and to guide me, protect me so that this officer doesn't make this my last day," Brian Anderson, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, told WBAL-TV.

Officers patrolling Ocean City's boardwalk on Saturday had approached a large group that was vaping, which is prohibited in that area, police said in a news release. But police said Anderson began vaping again and refused to provide identification, becoming disorderly. He resisted when officers tried to arrest him, police said.

"And I'm asking them, 'What do they need it for?'" Anderson said. "And then, I'm walking away because at this point, they're just surrounding me and the next thing I know I'm just on the ground and (the officer was) kneeing my rib cage."

Video shows Anderson being kneed by one officer while several others hold him. A melee ensued involving several officers and some of Anderson's friends. Anderson and three friends were arrested, police said. Anderson's friend, Gage Patterson, who is not one of the four charged, said an officer shot him with a stun gun.