Group kicks off Dairy Month with pop-up Farm Show milkshake events

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will be in Cumberland County twice this month as it brings its pop-up Milkshakes on the Moo-ve truck around the region during Dairy Month in June.

The Farm Show favorite will be available during an event Tuesday, June 1 in the parking lot of the Weis Market at 4524 Valley Road in Enola from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The presence of the milkshake truck is part of a larger event that day with companies and organizations promoting milk and milk donations in June.

The association will continue to host pop-up locations through the rest of the month, covering a wide range of Weis Market locations. The only other location in Cumberland County is the Lower Allen Township location at 1195 Lowther Road. The pop-up truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25.

