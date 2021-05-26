 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group kicks off Dairy Month with pop-up Farm Show milkshake events
0 comments

Group kicks off Dairy Month with pop-up Farm Show milkshake events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PA Dairymen's Association milkshake food truck

The PA Dairymen's Association will offer pop-up milkshake sites with the use of its food truck.

 submitted

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will be in Cumberland County twice this month as it brings its pop-up Milkshakes on the Moo-ve truck around the region during Dairy Month in June.

The Farm Show favorite will be available during an event Tuesday, June 1 in the parking lot of the Weis Market at 4524 Valley Road in Enola from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The presence of the milkshake truck is part of a larger event that day with companies and organizations promoting milk and milk donations in June.

The association will continue to host pop-up locations through the rest of the month, covering a wide range of Weis Market locations. The only other location in Cumberland County is the Lower Allen Township location at 1195 Lowther Road. The pop-up truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News